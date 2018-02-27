Rittich was briefly sent to AHL Stockton and immediately recalled Monday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

With starter Mike Smith (lower body) currently on injured reserve, Rittich and interim backup Jon Gillies were both sent to minors momentarily to ensure they'd be eligible for AHL postseason. Rittich has more experience this season (15 games) than Gillies (two games), so it's predicted that he'll back up Smith if the Flames reach the playoffs.