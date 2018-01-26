Rittich made 34 saves on 37 shot in Thursday's shootout loss to the Oilers.

Rittich made some impressive saves and was a prime reason the Flames earned a point. Mike Smith has been phenomenal in his first year in Calgary, but Rittich is playing well when called upon, posting a 4-1-2 record with a .929 save percentage. He continues to make for a solid spot start whenever the team rests it's workhorse starting netminder.