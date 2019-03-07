Flames' David Rittich: Takes tough loss
Rittich allowed two goals on 38 shots in a 2-1 loss to the Golden Knights on Wednesday.
After yielding six goals in a tough loss to the Maple Leafs, Rittich got back on track in this one, but still took the loss going up against an absolutely red-hot Marc-Andre Fleury. Rittich has a terrific record, but he also owns an .885 save percentage since the All-Star break. He is 22-7-5 with a 2.64 GAA and .911 save percentage in 38 games this season.
