Rittich allowed two goals on 38 shots in a 2-1 loss to the Golden Knights on Wednesday.

After yielding six goals in a tough loss to the Maple Leafs, Rittich got back on track in this one, but still took the loss going up against an absolutely red-hot Marc-Andre Fleury. Rittich has a terrific record, but he also owns an .885 save percentage since the All-Star break. He is 22-7-5 with a 2.64 GAA and .911 save percentage in 38 games this season.