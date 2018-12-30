Rittich allowed three goals on 27 shots in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Canucks on Saturday.

The 26-year-old has been pretty incredible this season, but this wasn't one of his better starts. Rittich stopped all but one shot at 5-on-5, but he yielded a power-play goal and a 3-on-3 overtime marker. Still, Rittich is 4-2-2 with a .933 save percentage in the last eight games. Overall, he is 12-4-3 with a .924 save percentage and a 2.26 GAA in 22 games this season.