Flames' David Rittich: Takes tough overtime loss
Rittich allowed three goals on 27 shots in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Canucks on Saturday.
The 26-year-old has been pretty incredible this season, but this wasn't one of his better starts. Rittich stopped all but one shot at 5-on-5, but he yielded a power-play goal and a 3-on-3 overtime marker. Still, Rittich is 4-2-2 with a .933 save percentage in the last eight games. Overall, he is 12-4-3 with a .924 save percentage and a 2.26 GAA in 22 games this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...