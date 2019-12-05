Flames' David Rittich: Taking on Buffalo
Rittich will guard the goal during Thursday's home game against the Sabres, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Rittich has been on a roll recently, compiling a 3-0-1 record while posting a 1.93 GAA and .942 save percentage in his last four appearances. The 27-year-old netminder will try to secure a third straight win in a home clash with a Buffalo squad that's averaging 2.43 goals per game on the road this year, 24th in the NHL.
