Rittich will guard the road net in Monday's game against the Penguins, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Rittich is coming off a superb 36-save effort in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Flyers, and he'll aim to notch his 11th win of the year against the Pens. It won't come easy, though, as even with Sidney Crosby (groin) out, the Penguins have been quite productive offensively with 17 goals over their last four contests.