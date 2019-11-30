Flames' David Rittich: Taking on Senators
Rittich will protect the home net in Saturday's game against the Senators, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Rittich will make his sixth straight start, as he's starting to get hot with a 2-0-1 record and .938 save percentage over his last three outings. The 27-year-old garners a favorable matchup, as the Senators have scored just 2.36 goals per road game this season.
