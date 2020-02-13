Rittich gave up four goals on 32 shots in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Kings.

Rittich played perfectly over the first 30 minutes of the game, but allowed two goals in a span of 39 seconds in the second period. The Flames never recovered from that stretch. The 27-year-old dropped to 22-15-5 with a 2.87 GAA and a .910 save percentage. Rittich's performances have been a roller coaster lately -- he's 4-4-0 with 25 goals allowed in his last eight starts. Expect Cam Talbot in goal for Thursday's game in Anaheim.