Flames' David Rittich: Tames Wild for 10th win
Rittich turned aside 34 of 35 shots in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Wild.
The 26-year-old continues to give the Flames a steady presence in net when called upon, allowing a single goal in two straight starts and more than three goals only once all season. Rittich now boasts a 10-3-1 record, 2.22 GAA and .925 save percentage through 17 games, and while Mike Smith (undisclosed) remains at the top of the depth chart, Calgary may begin to shift the workload more towards the younger netminder.
