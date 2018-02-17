Rittich will start in goal Saturday night against the Panthers, Derek Willis of Sportsnet960 reports.

Calgary's primary starter Mike Smith is still tending to a lower-body injury, so Rittich will command the crease for the third straight game. The Cats put 43 shots on the rookie in a Jan. 12 start, but the Czech goalie managed to prevail in that one. Since Rittich isn't a household name outside of Calgary, he makes for a strong value play in most fantasy formats this time out.