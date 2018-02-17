Flames' David Rittich: Tending to home net Saturday
Rittich will start in goal Saturday night against the Panthers, Derek Willis of Sportsnet960 reports.
Calgary's primary starter Mike Smith is still tending to a lower-body injury, so Rittich will command the crease for the third straight game. The Cats put 43 shots on the rookie in a Jan. 12 start, but the Czech goalie managed to prevail in that one. Since Rittich isn't a household name outside of Calgary, he makes for a strong value play in most fantasy formats this time out.
More News
-
Flames' David Rittich: Steals win at Bridgestone Arena•
-
Flames' David Rittich: Gets starting nod Thursday•
-
Flames' David Rittich: Allows four in loss to Bruins•
-
Flames' David Rittich: Stopping pucks Tuesday•
-
Flames' David Rittich: Could see increased role in near future•
-
Flames' David Rittich: Stands tall in fill-in duty•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...