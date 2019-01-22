Flames' David Rittich: Tending twine against Carolina
Rittich will draw the start for the Flames against the visiting Hurricanes on Tuesday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Rittich will look to keep the momentum going after he won his last start, giving up just two goals against Edmonton. The 26-year-old has a 2.49 GAA and .917 save percentage this season. Rittich will draw a good matchup Tuesday, as the Hurricanes are averaging just 2.57 goals per game on the road this season.
More News
