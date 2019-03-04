Flames' David Rittich: Tending twine at home
Rittich will tend the home cage in Monday's clash against the Maple Leafs, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
After losing the starting job to Mike Smith, Rittich has been solid in his past two starts, racking up a 2-0-0 record to go along with a 1.00 GAA and .953 save percentage. The 26-year-old will have to be on his toes, facing a Toronto offense that ranks third in goals this campaign (233).
