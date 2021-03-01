Rittich will defend the road net in Monday's game versus the Senators, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Jacob Markstrom (upper body) still isn't ready, so Rittich will make a fifth straight start, including his third straight against the Senators. Over his previous four games, Rittich recorded a .929 save percentage and 2-1-1 record. The Senators enter Monday's game ranked 24th in the league with 2.61 goals per contest.