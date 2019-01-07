Rittich will be between the pipes on the road against the Blackhawks on Monday, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Rittich hasn't lost in regulation in his previous five outings, as he is 3-0-2 with a .910 save percentage. In his only other matchup with Chicago, the young netminder gave up three goals on just 15 shots, but was still able to walk away with the win.