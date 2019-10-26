Rittich will protect the road goal in Saturday's Heritage Classic against the Jets, Kristen Anderson of The Calgary Sun reports.

Rittich has been inconsistent this season with a 3.06 GAA and a .901 save percentage in nine games. The Czech netminder will be looking to bounce back from allowing five goals in a shootout win over the Panthers on Thursday. The Jets are averaging 2.55 goals-per-game this season, ranking 24th in the league. Their lack of offense could put Rittich in a position to succeed in what will likely be a memorable start in the outdoor game.