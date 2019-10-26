Flames' David Rittich: Tending twine outdoors Saturday
Rittich will protect the road goal in Saturday's Heritage Classic against the Jets, Kristen Anderson of The Calgary Sun reports.
Rittich has been inconsistent this season with a 3.06 GAA and a .901 save percentage in nine games. The Czech netminder will be looking to bounce back from allowing five goals in a shootout win over the Panthers on Thursday. The Jets are averaging 2.55 goals-per-game this season, ranking 24th in the league. Their lack of offense could put Rittich in a position to succeed in what will likely be a memorable start in the outdoor game.
