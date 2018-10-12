Rittich will guard the visitor's net Saturday against the Avalanche, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Rittich was originally pegged for his season debut Thursday, but a 43-save shutout from Mike Smith changed those plans. Smith was blown up to the tune of five goals Thursday before Rittich was inserted in relief and will parlay eight saves into his first start of the campaign Saturday against an Avalanche club notching 4.25 goals per game through four contests.