Flames' David Rittich: Tending twine Saturday
Rittich will guard the visitor's net Saturday against the Avalanche, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Rittich was originally pegged for his season debut Thursday, but a 43-save shutout from Mike Smith changed those plans. Smith was blown up to the tune of five goals Thursday before Rittich was inserted in relief and will parlay eight saves into his first start of the campaign Saturday against an Avalanche club notching 4.25 goals per game through four contests.
More News
-
Flames' David Rittich: No longer starting Thursday•
-
Flames' David Rittich: Gets starting nod Thursday•
-
Flames' David Rittich: Earns backup gig•
-
Flames' David Rittich: Struggles in Tuesday's preseason tilt•
-
Flames' David Rittich: Guarding cage Tuesday•
-
Flames' David Rittich: In control against Vancouver•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...