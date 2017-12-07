Rittich will defend the cage against the Canadiens on Thursday.

Rittich will be making just his second start -- and third appearance -- in the crease this season. The 25-year-old will hope he can perform better than his relief outing versus the Oilers in which he gave up two goals on just six shots. Montreal is firing 34.37 shots per game on opposing netminders (sixth highest in the league), so it could be a heavy workload for Rittich.