Flames' David Rittich: Tending twine Tuesday
Rittich will protect the home goal versus the Flyers on Tuesday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Rittich is looking for a bounce-back effort after yielding six goals on 30 shots to the Golden Knights in his last start. With a 3.16 GAA and a .906 save percentage through five games, the Czech netminder's early performances have been a mixed bag. The Flyers have scored 10 goals over their first three games of the year, which ranks 13th in the league.
