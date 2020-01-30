Rittich turned aside 31 of 34 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Oilers.

Rittich's first appearance since the All-Star break saw him perform fairly well. He limited the Oilers to just one power-play goal on five opportunities. The Czech goalie then saved all three shootout attempts to get the win. Rittich improved to 20-12-5 with a 2.77 GAA and a .913 save percentage in 37 starts. It's his second win over the Oilers this year, but it's unclear if Geoff Ward will turn back to the 27-year-old for Saturday's Battle of Alberta rematch.