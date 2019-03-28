Rittich let in two goals on 23 shots in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Stars.

Both of the Stars' goals came on their two power plays in the contest. Rittich's hard-luck loss gives him a 26-8-5 record with a 2.62 GAA and a .911 save percentage. Rittich and Mike Smith are both coming off of losses without getting much support from the offense, making it unclear which netminder will take the crease Friday versus the Ducks.