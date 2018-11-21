Flames' David Rittich: Tough draw against Winnipeg looms
Rittich will start in goal Wednesday night against the visiting Jets, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
The Czech goalie has seven wins in just 10 games, sporting a 1.93 GAA and .931 save percentage. Mike Smith -- who entered the season as the undisputed No. 1 option for the Flames -- has had Rittich breathing down his neck, and the latter is showing no signs of slowing down, having crafted a five-game winning streak. Still, the Jets are intimidating since they're so big and physical while boasting the league's best power play (32.1 percent). Overall, it's not the best matchup for Rittich, but know he's available if you're like Flames coach Bill Peters and prefer to ride the hot hand.
