Rittich allowed six goals on 30 shots in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Rittich allowed three goals to the Golden Knights' fourth line, which undoubtedly made Saturday's performance tougher to swallow. The Czech netminder has a 2-2-1 record with a 3.16 GAA and a .906 save percentage through five appearances. He'll take a seat Sunday as Cam Talbot makes his season debut in San Jose.