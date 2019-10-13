Flames' David Rittich: Ugly night in Vegas
Rittich allowed six goals on 30 shots in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Golden Knights.
Rittich allowed three goals to the Golden Knights' fourth line, which undoubtedly made Saturday's performance tougher to swallow. The Czech netminder has a 2-2-1 record with a 3.16 GAA and a .906 save percentage through five appearances. He'll take a seat Sunday as Cam Talbot makes his season debut in San Jose.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.