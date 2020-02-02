Flames' David Rittich: Ugly outing versus rivals
Rittich allowed six goals on 28 shots in an 8-3 loss to the Oilers on Saturday.
Rittich was pulled after four goals, but when Cam Talbot fought Oilers goalie Mike Smith, both netminders were ejected. This forced Rittich back into the game. He wore the loss, which dropped his record to 20-13-5 with a 2.87 GAA and a .910 save percentage in 38 appearances. He's allowed three or more goals in six of his last nine starts -- the Czech goalie has been far from consistent recently.
