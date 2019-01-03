Flames' David Rittich: Unavailable Thursday
The Flames will go with Jon Gillies -- not the injured Rittich (lower body) -- as the backup to Mike Smith in Thursday's road game against the Bruins, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
On Wednesday, Flames coach Bill Peters suggested that Rittich had a chance to return for this next game, but evidently, he's not quite where he needs to be. There's no need to react strongly to the fact that Rittich needs more recovery time, as he merely remains day-to-day with his injury ahead of Saturday's road clash against the Flyers.
