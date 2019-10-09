Rittich allowed four goals on 40 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Kings.

Rittich was under siege as the Flames couldn't get out of their own end in the first period. They were able to pull off enough of a comeback to earn a point. Rittich has given up four goals in two of his three starts, but he's sandwiched those games with a shutout. The Flames begin a three-game road trip in Dallas on Thursday - expect Cam Talbot to appear at some point during their travels.