Rittich turned aside 32 of 35 shots in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Avalanche.

While a couple of Colorado's tallies were on shots Rittich would like to have back, he also made a number of big stops in the second period while the score was tied 2-2, before Calgary's offense really got rolling. The 26-year-old is now an impressive 5-0-2 in his last seven starts, but his 2.93 GAA and .911 save percentage over that stretch suggest his record has more to do with his teammates than his own performance.