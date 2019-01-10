Rittich turned aside 32 of 35 shots in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Avalanche.

While a couple of Colorado's tallies were on shots Rittich would like to have back, he also made a number of big stops in the second period while the score was tied 2-2, before Calgary's offense really got rolling. The 26-year-old is now an impressive 5-0-2 in his last seven starts, but his 2.93 GAA and .911 save percentage over that stretch suggest his record has more to do with his teammates than his own performance.

More News
Our Latest Stories