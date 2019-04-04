Rittich stopped 29 of 32 shots in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Ducks.

He started out shaky with two goals against in the first period and the offense did nothing to bail him out of that hole. Rittich's record dropped to 27-9-5 with a 2.61 GAA and a .911 save percentage. Rittich has gone 3-2-0 over his last five games with only 10 goals against, but it's unclear if his recent success has done enough to earn him first crack at the starter's job in the playoffs.