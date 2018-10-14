Flames' David Rittich: Victorious as Flames rally behind him
Rittich saved 24 of 26 shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime road win over the Avalanche.
Rittich yielded both goals in the first period, but the Flames would rally back with three unanswered tallies, including Johnny Gaudreau's dagger in the overtime sequence. Rittich edged out Jon Gillies for the right to be the primary backup behind Mike Smith -- so far, so good on that front.
