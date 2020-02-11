Rittich saved 34 of 36 shots in Monday's 6-2 win over the Sharks.

The Czech netminder put in a second straight good performance to defeat the Sharks. Rittich improved to 22-14-5 with a 2.84 GAA and a .910 save percentage in 41 starts this year. With the Flames in the midst of a tight playoff race, expect Rittich to get a majority of the starts over the stretch run.