Rittich will guard the cage Sunday against Vancouver, Kristen Odland of the Calgary Sun reports.

Rittich has only played in four career NHL games, sporting a .911 save percentage and 2.63 GAA, but he was excellent in the minors last season with marks of .924 and 2.27 through 31 contests. The 25-year-old will have a favorable matchup against Vancouver, as it currently averages the fourth fewest shots per game (29.3) and the sixth fewest goals scored (2.64) in the league.

