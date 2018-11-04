Flames' David Rittich: Wings ugly against Chicago
Rittich allowed three goals while making 12 saves during Saturday's 5-3 win over Chicago.
Rittich drew the start and picked up the win despite an ugly .800 save percentage in the game. Rittich moves to 4-1-0 on the season in the backup role for Calgary.
More News
-
Flames' David Rittich: Preparing to see Blackhawks for first time•
-
Flames' David Rittich: Beats Sabres•
-
Flames' David Rittich: Draws start Tuesday•
-
Flames' David Rittich: Allows three in relief•
-
Flames' David Rittich: Gives up three in defeat•
-
Flames' David Rittich: Earns second straight start•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...