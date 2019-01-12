Rittich allowed three goals on 27 shots in a 4-3 victory against the Panthers on Friday.

Despite a .902 save percentage in the last five games, Rittich has won five straight. That pedestrian stoppage rate isn't a long-term solution for success, but Rittich still owns a .920 save percentage and 2.45 GAA this season along with a dazzling 17-4-3 record. Rittich is 8-1-2 in his last 11 games, so owners can probably live with the subpar numbers from the last couple of weeks.