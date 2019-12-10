Flames' David Rittich: Wins in overtime
Rittich allowed four goals on 32 shots in a 5-4 overtime win over the Avalanche.
As expected, it wasn't the prettiest of outings for Rittich, but he was good enough to keep the Flames in it. Sean Monahan's scored in the extra frame to secure Rittich's 14th win of the year. The Czech netminder has a 3.42 GAA and a .913 save percentage through 25 starts this season. While Rittich's played a lot of games in 2019-20, Cam Talbot will probably get the start Tuesday in Arizona.
