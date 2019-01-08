Rittich turned aside 32 of 35 shots in Monday's win over the Blackhawks.

Rittich yielded a late power-play goal to the Blackhawks' Brandon Saad or else he would've recorded his second consecutive game above a .940 save percentage. His stellar play this season has allowed the Flames to top the Western Conference just over the halfway mark. The 26-year-old now has a .921 save percentage and 15-4-3 record under his belt.