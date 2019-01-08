Flames' David Rittich: Wins third straight game
Rittich turned aside 32 of 35 shots in Monday's win over the Blackhawks.
Rittich yielded a late power-play goal to the Blackhawks' Brandon Saad or else he would've recorded his second consecutive game above a .940 save percentage. His stellar play this season has allowed the Flames to top the Western Conference just over the halfway mark. The 26-year-old now has a .921 save percentage and 15-4-3 record under his belt.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...