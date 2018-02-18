Rittich allowed four goals on 15 shots in Saturday's 6-3 home loss to the Panthers.

The rookie netminder received the starting nod since Mike Smith (lower body) was unfit to play in the contest, but Flames coach Glen Gulutzan pulled him in favor of Jon Gillies to finish the game. Rittich earned three wins in five tries to go along with a .924 save percentage in the first half of the season, but he's tapered off based on a .906 save mark in eight games since then. We see the potential with the 25-year-old, but it's probably best to stream him only in highly favorable matchups.