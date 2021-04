Rittich allowed four goals on 30 shots in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Rittich wasn't able to keep the game tied in the third period, as John Tavares and Auston Matthews scored 2:21 apart to help the Maple Leafs pull away with the win. The 28-year-old Rittich dropped to 4-7-1 with a 2.90 GAA and a .904 save percentage through 15 outings. With the second half of a back-to-back versus the Maple Leafs on Monday, Jacob Markstrom will likely return to the crease with Rittich as the backup.