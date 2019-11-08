Flames' David Rittich: Yields two goals in win
Rittich permitted two goals on 23 shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Devils.
Rittich can thank a four-goal second period from the Flames for giving him a cushion he could protect. The Czech netminder has been solid with a four-game winning streak, during which he's allowed 10 goals. For the year, he's 9-4-2 with a 2.74 GAA and a .915 save percentage. The 27-year-old is becoming quite the workhorse in his second full season, and should be considered likely to start Saturday's game against the Blues.
