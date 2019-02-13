Flames' David Rittich: Zapped for six goals
Rittich surrendered six goals on 27 shots in a 6-3 loss to the Lightning on Tuesday.
Rittich has now given up 11 goals in his last three starts. His record drops to 20-5-5, with a 2.66 GAA and a .911 save percentage. Don't be surprised if coach Bill Peters turns to Mike Smith against the Panthers on Thursday night.
