Rittich surrendered six goals on 27 shots in a 6-3 loss to the Lightning on Tuesday.

Rittich has now given up 11 goals in his last three starts. His record drops to 20-5-5, with a 2.66 GAA and a .911 save percentage. Don't be surprised if coach Bill Peters turns to Mike Smith against the Panthers on Thursday night.

