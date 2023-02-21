Gilbert logged an assist and five PIM in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Flyers.

Gilbert fought Nick Seeler after the Flyers' defenseman doled out a heavy hit early in the game. In the second period, Gilbert set up Mikael Backlund's tally. With Michael Stone (lower body) potentially out long-term, Gilbert could be a regular fill-in on the third pairing for a while -- if the Flames don't opt to add at the trade deadline. Gilbert has a career-best four points, 25 PIM, 23 hits, 12 blocked shots, eight shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 13 appearances this season.