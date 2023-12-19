Gilbert managed an assist and four blocked shots in Monday's 3-1 win over the Panthers.

Gilbert has three points over the last seven games. Even with Chris Tanev back from injury, Gilbert stuck in the lineup on the third pairing, while Jordan Oesterle was the scratch on defense Monday. Gilbert has produced five helpers, 16 shots on net, 37 hits, 33 blocked shots, 14 PIM and a minus-3 rating over 22 outings this season. He is expected to continue in a third-pairing role, though he's far from a guarantee to play every game.