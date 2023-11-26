Gilbert has played in the Flames' last three games after sitting out eight straight contests as a healthy scratch.

When Jordan Oesterle was waived and Rasmus Andersson was reinstarted from his suspension, Gilbert lost his spot to Nick DeSimone. Over his last three games, Gilbert has three shots on net, seven hits, four blocked shots and five PIM, but he's also taken a minus-2 rating. The 27-year-old is unlikely to see more than a third-pairing role, and with just one assist through 12 outings, he doesn't generate enough offense for much fantasy consideration.