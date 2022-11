Gilbert logged an assist in Wednesday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Penguins.

Gilbert had the secondary helper on Dillon Dube's second-period marker. The assist was Gilbert's first as a Flame, coming in his sixth game with the team. He's added 14 hits, 15 PIM, four shots on net, five blocked shots and a minus-1 rating while playing an extremely limited role (10:32 average ice time) on the third pairing. He's merely a placeholder until Michael Stone (undisclosed) can return.