Gilbert, who was previously listed as having an upper-body injury, has been in the concussion protocol. He's making progress and will travel with the Flames for their games in Arizona on Thursday and Vegas on Saturday, but the Flames defenseman isn't expected to participate in either contest, per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

Gilbert has a goal, seven points, 16 PIM, 44 hits and 43 blocks in 28 contests with the Flames in 2023-24. He was last in the lineup Thursday. With Gilbert expected to miss more time, Yan Kuznetsov is projected to remain in the lineup.