Gilbert (undisclosed) is "okay" after leaving Sunday's preseason game against the Canucks, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reports.

Head coach Ryan Huska said that Gilbert won't play Monday against the Kraken and could miss a few days but he seemingly avoided any significant damage. Gilbert dressed in just 23 NHL games last year and is competing for a depth role with the Flames leading into the 2023-24 campaign.