Gilbert had a goal and an assist in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Sabres in Buffalo.

Gilbert stepped into a drop pass by Dillon Dube from above the left circle at 4:40 of the second period. The goal -- his first this season (10 games) -- stood as the winner. It was a game to remember for Gilbert, who had close to 100 family and friends in the arena to honor his first NHL game in his hometown. Overall, he skated 11:15 and had one shot, one hit and one block. Gilbert's only other goal came with Chicago in 2019-20.