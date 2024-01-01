Gilbert scored a goal on three shots, added an assist and blocked two shots in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Flyers.

Gilbert helped out on Mikael Backlund's game-tying goal in the second period before scoring the go-ahead marker in the third. The goal was Gilbert's first since Feb. 11. He received an even-strength promotion to a pairing with Rasmus Andersson for this game, but that's unlikely to have a substantial impact on Gilbert's offense. He's at a career-high seven points with 21 shots on net, 41 hits, 42 blocked shots, 16 PIM and a minus-2 rating through 26 appearances.