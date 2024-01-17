Gilbert (concussion) was put on injured reserve Wednesday, per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

If the move is retroactive to Jan. 4, which is when Gilbert last played, then he can be activated whenever he's healthy. However, it seems unlikely Calgary would put Gilbert on IR unless he was expected to miss at least the next game, which will take place Thursday against Toronto. The 27-year-old defenseman has a goal, seven points, 44 hits and 43 blocks in 28 outings in 2023-24. Gilbert will likely serve on the third pairing once he's recovered.