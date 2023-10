Gilbert recorded an assist, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Sabres.

Gilbert, a Buffalo native, used his physicality to win a puck battle before passing to Matthew Coronato, who set up Blake Coleman's third-period tally. The 26-year-old Gilbert has played in three of the Flames' four games, putting him ahead of Jordan Oesterle on the depth chart. Gilbert has added one shot on goal, five hits and a plus-1 rating in a limited third-pairing role.