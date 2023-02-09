site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Flames' Dennis Gilbert: Recalled by Calgary
RotoWire Staff
Gilbert was recalled by the Flames on Thursday.
Gilbert is expected to slot into a third-pairing role Thursday versus Detroit. He's picked up one helper through nine top-level appearances this season.
