Flames' Dennis Gilbert: Sent back to AHL
Gilbert was sent to AHL Calgary on Sunday.
Gilbert was held scoreless in two games with the Flames. The 26-year-old defenseman will return to the AHL where he'll continue to serve as injury insurance on Calgary's blueline.
